Denver police: Man arrested in reported anti-gay stabbing

DENVER (AP) — Police are investigating after two men reported being stabbed outside a Denver nightclub by a man who was yelling anti-gay slurs.

According to police records, 24-year-old Dylan Payne faces an assault charge for stabbing the two victims outside The Church Nightclub in downtown Denver around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Denver Police spokesman Sgt. John White says the two men told police that they were holding hands when they left the nightclub and Payne began yelling obscenities at them. The men told police Payne then used a folding pocket knife to stab them.

The injuries weren't life threatening. The men were able to run away and call police.

Payne was being held at Denver Health Medical Center. White says Payne was being treated there for a hand injury.