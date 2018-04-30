Deputies: 4 shot at after-hours club in South Florida

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say four people were shot at an after-hours club in Florida.

Broward Sheriff's officials said the shooting happened at Club Tropicante in Deerfield Beach early Monday morning. Deputies responding to the scene found three men and one woman with injuries.

News outlets are reporting the victims were taken to Broward Health North with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Club-goer Miya Hall tells the Sun Sentinel she was standing next to one of the victims and all she could see was "blood, everywhere."

The club north of Fort Lauderdale has had a troubled history. In 2015 Deerfield Beach commissioners began legal steps to have it declared a "public nuisance." At that time commissioners were told the sheriff's office had more than 170 calls for service there during a three-year period.