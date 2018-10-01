Deputies: Man targeted Hispanic men in attempted robbery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities say a Louisiana man tried robbing two Hispanic men at gunpoint, but they managed to disarm and hold him on the ground.

The Advocate cites an arrest warrant from East Baton Rouge Parish deputies as saying 20-year-old Kemond Dennis approached the men Friday. It says he took one man's wallet with $1,000 cash inside and was tackled as he was demanding the other man's wallet.

The warrant says deputies questioned Dennis and he told them he and another man who ran away during the fight targeted Hispanic people because they're known to have money.

Dennis was booked on several charges including attempted first-degree murder because authorities said he fired his handgun as he was tackled. The bullet didn't hit anyone.

It's unclear if Dennis has a lawyer who could comment.

