Deputies think South Carolina man killed wife, himself

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies think a South Carolina man shot and killed his wife before killing himself.

Berkeley County Sheriff's Maj. Jeremy Baker told news outlets that officers were called to a home near Goose Creek around 5 p.m. Saturday for a domestic disturbance. Baker said deputies found both people lying in the front yard with gunshot wounds.

Coroner Bill Salisbury said 37-year-old Rashad Patton and her husband, 44-yea-rold Oslen Patton died in the shooting.

Salisbury said Olsen Patton died at the scene. Rashad Patton was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Salisbury said Sunday that Rashad Patton's death was a homicide and Oslen Patton had killed himself.