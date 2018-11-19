Deputy charged with assaulting family member, rape

POWHATAN, Va. (AP) — A Virginia sheriff's deputy has been accused of assaulting a family member and rape.

News outlets report that Powhatan County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of domestic dispute early Monday and after an investigation, officials say a Goochland County Sheriff's deputy was charged with assault and battery of a family member and rape. He's being held without bond and it's not immediately clear if he has an attorney.

The Associated Press isn't naming the deputy to avoid identifying the victim.

The Powhatan County Sheriff's Office says the Goochland County Sheriff's Office was notified of the arrest and began a concurrent investigation, which resulted in the deputy's termination.

Goochland Sheriff James Agnew said in a statement that they are "disturbed, disgusted and angry" and supporting the Powhatan Sheriff's Office investigation.