Deputy shoots, wounds suspect while responding to burglary

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a deputy has shot and wounded a burglary suspect after the deputy pointed a firearm at the deputy south of Columbia.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that 24-year-old Deaundre Lewis-Gatewood was treated at a hospital Monday and then booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree burglary, armed criminal action and resisting arrest. Bond has not yet been set.

The Boone County sheriff's office says in a news release that deputies chased Lewis-Gatewood and another man from the scene of the burglary. The shooting happened about a block away from the burglarized home.

The second suspect fled the area, and the getaway car was later spotted in northeast Columbia. The suspect then fled through a wooded area and hasn't' yet been apprehended.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.

___

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com