Detectives investigate shooting by sheriff's deputies

File photo of police car lights. Flashing Lights on Police Car File photo of police car lights. Flashing Lights on Police Car Photo: Jacom Stephens, Getty Image Photo: Jacom Stephens, Getty Image Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Detectives investigate shooting by sheriff's deputies 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SPANAWAY, Washington (AP) — Pierce County sheriff's detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of an armed domestic violence suspect by sheriff's deputies.

KIRO-TV reports the shooting occurred Saturday night in Spanaway, south of Tacoma.

Deputies responded to a 911 call just before 9:30 p.m. from a woman reporting domestic violence. She said her boyfriend was intoxicated and armed with a gun.

She said she was locked inside while he was breaking things in the apartment. She told law enforcement the home was filling up with smoke.

RELATED: Cops catch suspected Issaquah murderer trying to flee to Mexico, sheriff's office says

Deputies say they confronted the boyfriend when they arrived. They say he didn't follow officers' orders and drew his firearm from a holster. Deputies fired at him.

The 50-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital where he died. The deputies involved are on administrative leave as detectives investigate.

___

Information from: KIRO-TV, htthttp://www.kirotv.com/index.html