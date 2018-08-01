Detroit-area woman found fit for trial in child's death

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — A judge has ruled a Detroit-area woman accused of torturing, burning and killing her 4-year-old daughter is mentally competent to stand trial.

The attorney for 25-year-old Candice Diaz of Sumpter Township said Wednesday she was deemed mentally able for following two competency examinations.

Diaz and her boyfriend, 28-year-old Brad Fields, are charged with second-degree murder, felony murder, torture and first-degree child abuse in connection with the Jan. 1 death of Gabrielle Barrett. Diaz and Fields were captured in Georgia more than a week after the death.

The Detroit News reports Diaz and Fields both claimed they had mental issues. Fields was found competent earlier, and is scheduled for trial in September.

Judge Tina Brooks Green ordered a Sept. 4 preliminary examination for Diaz.

