Detroit man sentenced to life in Lansing barbershop shooting

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit man convicted of murder and other charges in a 2017 shooting at a Lansing barbershop that left one man dead has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Lansing State Journal reports 24-year-old Shawn Pickens was given the mandatory no-parole sentence Wednesday after a jury in December found him guilty of charges including first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police say 29-year-old Dominique Laurenz Simmons of Lansing died in the Feb. 11, 2017 shooting at the Kutt II barbershop. Pickens fired several shots into the barbershop that was filled with men, women and children. Simmons returned fire and hit Pickens in the abdomen.

Authorities say Pickens also shot and wounded a 17-year-old boy who was in the barbershop.

Information from: Lansing State Journal, http://www.lansingstatejournal.com