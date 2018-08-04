Detroit police officer critically hurt in hit-and-run

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say a Detroit police officer has been seriously hurt after a vehicle struck him and drove away.

Police say the 30-year-old officer is in critical condition Saturday after the early morning hit-and-run on the city's west side. Chief James Craig says the unidentified officer has suffered a brain injury.

Investigators say he was among others working to disperse a crowd. Police are looking for the driver and a dark-colored Jeep SUV.