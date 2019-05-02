Diocese recommends permanent suspension for accused priest

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — A Catholic diocese in Kentucky has recommended a priest accused of sexually abusing two juveniles be permanently suspended from public ministry.

The Messenger-Inquirer reports the Catholic Diocese of Owensboro released a statement Wednesday afternoon that included the recommendation for the Rev. Ed Bradley following an investigation into the allegations.

Bradley was principal at Owensboro Catholic High School from 1980 to 1985, and was interim head of Owensboro Catholic Schools in 2017 until June of last year. He was temporarily suspended in March after diocesan officials received the first allegation.

The statement says Bradley maintains his innocence. Bradley did not return calls from the newspaper seeking comment.

Diocese of Owensboro Bishop William Medley said last year that he is working to be more transparent about how sex abuse allegations are handled.

