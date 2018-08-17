Discovery of Elko human remains sparks homicide probe

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — Police in northeast Nevada have opened a homicide investigation after the discovery of the skeletal remains of an Elko man who went missing four years ago.

Elko Police Lt. Mike Palhegyi told the Elko Daily Free Press DNA testing has confirmed the remains are those of 38-year-old Jose Antonio Gomez.

Gomez was reported missing on the south side of town on Aug. 5, 2014. The remains were discovered July 15 in an unincorporated part of the county not far from town.

Police say Gomez had been helping his girlfriend, Latisha Perez, to move the night before his disappearance.

Police reported at the time of his disappearance his vehicle was not missing and there were no signs of foul play. They followed several leads but were unable to locate him.

Information from: Elko Daily Free Press, http://www.elkodaily.com