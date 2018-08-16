Dishwasher pleads guilty to stabbing chef at restaurant

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A former dishwasher at a Massachusetts restaurant has been sentenced to up to nine years in prison for stabbing his boss last fall.

The Salem News reports that 19-year-old Rogerio Thomaz Dos Reis Silva was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges including attempted murder in the Nov. 19 attack on 52-year-old head chef Paul Marques at the Century House restaurant in Peabody.

Two other employees heard the commotion in the kitchen and intervened.

Prosecutors say Marques suffered severe abdominal injuries including punctures to his liver. He has undergone three operations and continues to undergo additional medical procedures.

Silva, a native of Brazil, also faces deportation after his sentence.

His lawyer said he accepted responsibility for his actions.

Information from: The Salem (Mass.) News, http://www.salemnews.com