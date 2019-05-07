Dispute ends with man fatally stabbed, roommate charged

BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. (AP) — A dispute between two people who shared a southern New Jersey home ended with one man fatally stabbed and the other facing charges.

Burlington County prosecutors say the stabbing occurred around 4 p.m. Monday at a home on High Street in Burlington City. But they did not release the names of those involved or provide further details on the incident, citing the ongoing investigation.

Authorities say the man who was killed was found outside the home. No other injuries were reported.

Prosecutors have not said what charges the alleged assailant is facing.