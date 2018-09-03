Dispute over mobile home ends in fatal shooting in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a man was fatally shot during a gunfight stemming from a legal dispute over a mobile home in eastern Arkansas.

The St. Francis County sheriff's office says 52-year-old Donald Dishon died after being shot multiple times Sunday. Forty-five-year-old Travis Pulliam was booked into jail on first degree battery. Authorities say the charges are likely to be upgraded since Dishon died.

Authorities say Dishon had purchased the home from Pulliam but Pulliam recently regained it through court proceedings. The gunfight broke out after an armed Dishon confronted cleaners Pulliam hired.

Witnesses say Dishon was struck in the back as he ran away and Pulliam fired additional rounds into Dishon after he fell.

Pulliam remained jailed Monday. Online jail records didn't list an attorney for him.