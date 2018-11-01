Doctor to pay restitution as part of deal to drop charges

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in West Virginia say the operator of a pain management clinic will pay more than $28,000 in restitution as part of an agreement to dismiss charges against him.

Dr. Roland F. Chalifoux Jr., who owns a pain management clinic in McMechen, West Virginia, faced heath care fraud charges.

U.S. Attorney Bill Powell's office said Thursday that a pre-trial diversion agreement was filed as part of a motion to dismiss charges against the 59-year-old Chalifoux. Prosecutors say Chalifoux agreed to pay restitution to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the West Virginia Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, the Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Prosecutors say Chalifoux will be under supervision by U.S. probation officials.