Dozens detained in raid on empty building in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say more than 60 adults and at least four juveniles were detained during a raid at a vacant commercial building in Hollywood where some people had been squatting.

Officer Ray Brown says a search warrant was served before dawn Wednesday but he didn't know what police were looking for — or what, if anything, was found. The investigation is ongoing.

Jasmine Acosta tells the Los Angeles Times that the space had turned into an artists community and many people had been living there. The 25-year-old says some residents had been putting up lights and repainting walls.

A portion of Hollywood Boulevard was closed during the raid.

The four-story building once hosted a theater, which went out of business last year.