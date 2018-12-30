Drive-by shooting in Philadelphia leaves 2 men hospitalized

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a drive-by shooting in a Philadelphia neighborhood has left two men hospitalized, including one who was critically injured.

But it's not yet known what sparked the shooting, which was reported around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say the two victims, identified only as men in their 20s, were each shot at least once before they drove themselves to a hospital. One man was listed in critical condition, while the other was in stable condition.

The names of the two men and further details on their injuries were not disclosed.

It's not clear how many shooters were involved or how many shots were fired. But authorities believe three men were inside the vehicle that sped away from the scene.