Truck slams into Washington doughnut store, barely missing 2

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — Dramatic security video shows a pickup truck barrel out of control and slam into a traffic barrier outside a Washington state doughnut store, barely missing two customers.

The accident last Friday happened as a man and woman headed to the store entrance.

The video shows them seeing the pickup just before it hit the barrier, feet away from them.

The man got inside the store but the woman didn't make it as debris from the impact shattered the glass door of the Donut Star in the city of Auburn, south of Seattle.

They were not injured and KOMO reports the driver was arrested for investigation of driving under the influence.

Authorities say concrete barriers had been installed around the building because of previous crashes in the same spot.