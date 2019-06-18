Driver arrested after struggle with police officer

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — A Westchester County police officer was injured while grappling with a motorist inside a car that was traveling at high speeds.

It happened on the Hutchinson River Parkway after the officer pulled the driver over in New Rochelle Monday morning.

Police say the driver didn't have a valid license and had gotten out of his Honda, but then jumped back into it and sped off with the officer struggling with him inside the vehicle.

Police say the Honda reached speeds of up to 60 mph before the officer brought it to a stop. Authorities later found 9,000 glassine envelopes of heroin inside the car. The officer sustained minor injuries.

The unidentified driver faces attempted murder of a police officer, assault and criminal possession of a controlled substance.