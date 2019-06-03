Driver arrested in Phoenix after going wrong way for miles

PHOENIX (AP) — Police have arrested a woman after she drove the wrong way for several miles on two Phoenix-area freeways.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a wrong-way driver was reported around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

The agency's traffic cameras showed a car heading the wrong direction on State Route 51 as well as Loop 101 in Scottsdale. There was little traffic at the time but the footage showed drivers swerving to avoid the oncoming car.

A DPS helicopter followed the driver and a trooper on the ground got close enough to get her attention.

DPS officials say the car was finally stopped in Scottsdale. They say the driver had gone nearly a dozen miles (19 kilometers) the wrong way.

She was arrested for driving while impaired.