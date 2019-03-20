Driver awaits murder trial in Kentucky officer's death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky truck driver charged with murder in the traffic death of a Louisville Metro Police officer will be monitored at home while he awaits trial.

The Courier Journal reports 60-year-old Roger Burdette was released Monday into a home incarceration program. Police have said he crashed his Metropolitan Sewer District semitruck into Detective Deidre "Dee Dee" Mengedoht's police car, which burst into flames on Interstate 64 in December.

Police said Burdette told authorities he takes medications that cause dizziness. Prosecutors said a toxicology report indicated Burdette had an opioid in his system.

He pleaded not guilty to charges including murder and driving under the influence. He's set to appear in court next month.

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com