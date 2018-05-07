https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Driver-charged-after-4-critically-hurt-in-12893900.php
Driver charged after 4 critically hurt in restaurant crash
Updated 11:43 am, Monday, May 7, 2018
MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a 79-year-old woman has been arrested on a drunken driving charge after crashing into a suburban New York restaurant, critically injuring four people.
The Journal News says a total of nine people were hurt in the crash Sunday night at Enzo's restaurant in the Westchester County village of Mamaroneck (muh-MEHR'-uh-nehk).
Police say the driver backed out of a parking space and clipped two other vehicles before barreling into the restaurant.
On Monday, a wide section of the restaurant's floor-to-ceiling windows was boarded up.
