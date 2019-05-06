Driver fleeing fight is shot in head, dies after fiery crash

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A driver who was shot in the head as he fled the scene of a fight in Philadelphia has died from his injuries following a fiery crash.

City police say the shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

They say the 29-year-old man fought with another man who fired roughly 10 shots at the car, which crashed into a fence a short time later. Police say the car's engine then caught fire, and emergency responders soon realized the man had been shot.

The driver was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later. His name hasn't been released.

Authorities haven't said what spurred the fight or disclosed further details about the shooting, including what type of weapon was used.

The shooting and the crash remain under investigation.