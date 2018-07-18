Driver in police chase, fatal crash has DUI history

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — A man accused of driving while intoxicated during a police chase that ended in a fatal crash has been charged in the deaths of two Nampa residents.

Idaho State Police on Tuesday identified 50-year-old Joseph Sena as the driver involved in the fatal crash on Saturday that killed 51-year-old Rosa Delafuente and 55-year-old Adam Zamudio.

The Idaho Statesman reports Sena has been charged with two counts of felony vehicular manslaughter, felony eluding police and being a persistent violator. It's not clear from online court records if Sena has an attorney.

Sena was awaiting trial for a separate felony charge at the time of the pursuit.

The Idaho Press reports Sena has faced over 30 charges since the early 1990s.