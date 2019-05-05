Driver of car that crashed, killing 3, gets stiff sentence

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — The unlicensed teenage driver of a car that crashed into a pole in Connecticut and burst into flames, killing three people in the back seat, has been sent to prison for 13 ½ years.

Jordan Cross was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in February to three counts of first-degree manslaughter in the May 2017 crash in Manchester.

Prosecutors say the 18-year-old Manchester teen was high on marijuana and racing another car at speeds in excess of 85 mph when he lost control and crashed.

The car was engulfed in flames within seconds, killing 18-year-old William King, 21-year-old Bernaria Mickens and 17-year-old Devon Smith. They were burned so severely that dental records were needed to confirm their identities.

Cross apologized in court saying the three victims were his best friends.