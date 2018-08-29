Driver of car that crashed, killing child, sentenced

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge has sentenced the man who was behind the wheel of a stolen car that crashed after speeding away from a traffic stop, killing a 4-year-old passenger, to 10 years in prison.

Tyler Carey was sentenced Tuesday to serve 10 years of a 15-year sentence. He previously pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

The New Haven Register reports the 20-year-old Carey was also sentenced to 10 years on other charges, but the sentences will be served concurrently.

Prosecutors say Carey sped away from an attempted traffic stop in November 2016 because he was driving a stolen vehicle. He later crashed into another vehicle while attempting to evade officers, killing one of his four passengers, 4-year-old Jai'rus Jeremiah Little.

Carey expressed remorse in court, saying he made a "horrible decision."

