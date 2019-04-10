Driver pleads guilty in Adams County crash that killed 2

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — A driver has pleaded guilty for the crash deaths of two people in south-central Nebraska's Adams County.

Court records say 18-year-old Parker Short entered his pleas Monday to two counts of misdemeanor vehicular homicide. His sentencing is set for July 8.

The accident occurred Sept. 19 south of Hastings. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says Short's westbound vehicle collided at an intersection with a northbound vehicle driven by Isaiah Zapata. Witnesses say Short didn't halt at a stop sign.

The two drivers and one of Zapata's passengers were hospitalized. The sheriff's office says two other passengers in Zapata's vehicle died at a Grand Island hospital: Jessica Guerrero, of Lexington, and Jose Martinez, of Grand Island. Both were 19 years old.