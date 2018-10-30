Drug dealer sentenced to prison following overdose death

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (AP) — A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to three years in Colorado Department of Corrections custody for the overdose death of another man in February.

The Summit Daily News reports that Dennis Tierney was sentenced on Monday by Judge Karen Romeo.

In September, Tierney pleaded guilty to felony charges of criminally negligent homicide and unlawful distribution of heroin in the death of James Nicholas, who died after ingesting a lethal dose of fentanyl-laced heroin.

A toxicology report revealed a number of dangerous substances in Nicholas' system, including fentanyl opiates, morphine, codeine, marijuana and cocaine.

Tierney tearfully apologized to the Nicholas family and said he one day hopes to become a substance abuse counselor.

