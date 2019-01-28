Drug firm founder heads to trial over opioid bribes scheme

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2017 file photo, Insys Therapeutics founder John Kapoor leaves U.S. District Court in Phoenix. Opening statements are expected in Boston's federal court Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in the case of Kapoor and four other former employees of the Chandler, Arizona-based company.

BOSTON (AP) — The wealthy founder of a drug company is heading to trial on allegations that he led a scheme to bribe doctors into prescribing a highly addictive fentanyl spray.

Opening statements are expected in Boston's federal court Monday in the case of Insys Therapeutics Inc. founder John Kapoor and four other former employees of the Chandler, Arizona-based company.

They're accused of conspiring to pay doctors bribes and kickbacks in order to boost sales for the drug that's meant for cancer patients with severe pain.

Kapoor has said he committed no crimes and believes he will be vindicated at trial. The 75-year-old stepped down from the company's board of directors after his 2017 arrest.

Two other high-level Insys executives have pleaded guilty in the case and are expected to testify against Kapoor.