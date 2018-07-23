Drugstore employee faces larceny charge

WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) — A drugstore employee has been arrested in Connecticut for alleged theft of prescription medications.

Police say 39-year-old Samantha Jordan, of Norwalk, turned herself in Sunday in at police headquarters for an active arrest warrant in connection to prescription medications stolen at a Westport CVS pharmacy where she worked.

Officers responded to a report of employee theft of the drugs on June 25, and say Jordan stole four prescriptions from the pharmacy over the course of a month.

She is charged with larceny and has been released after posting a $5,000 bond. Jordan is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court in August.

An attorney for Jordan could not be immediately identified, and a working number for her home could not be found.