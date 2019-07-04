https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Drunken-driver-with-child-in-car-nearly-hits-14072165.php
Drunken driver with child in car nearly hits officer
JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — A drunken driver with a six-year-old in the car nearly struck a Janesville police officer.
WISC-TV reports that the officer reported nearly being hit at 2:16 a.m. Thursday. The drunken driver made a wide turn, crossed the center line and accelerated. Officers stopped the car and discovered an unrestrained six-year-old in the backseat.
Police say the driver showed signs of impairment and acknowledged having five drinks. She registered a 0.18% blood alcohol content on a breath test. The legal limit to drive in Wisconsin is 0.08%.
Police say the incident was the driver's fourth operating while intoxicated offense.
___
Information from: WISC-TV, http://www.channel3000.com
