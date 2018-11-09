Eastern Idaho man arrested after trucker beaten

FORT HALL, Idaho (AP) — Tribal authorities in eastern Idaho say they've arrested a man in connection with the beating of a trucker from Missouri at a truck stop.

The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes say 23-year-old Stormy Adakai of Fort Hall was arrested Thursday and is charged with felony aggravated assault and felony robbery.

Amos Phillips of Camdenton was sleeping inside his cab at a Fort Hall truck stop on Sept. 2. Someone broke in, demanded money and beat Phillips with rocks in his fists.

Fort Hall Police Chief Pat Teton says an investigation found Adakai that day showed up at a residence with blood on his clothes and told a witness he assaulted a truck driver with a rock.

The case is being forwarded to the Tribal Prosecutor's Office and also federal court. It's not clear if Adakai has an attorney.