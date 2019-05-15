Elderly Vermont man dead after ATV crash in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police detectives are investigating the crash of an all-terrain vehicle in Rockingham that left an elderly man dead.

Police say the crash occurred just before 5 p.m. Tuesday on private property off Brockway Mills Road.

Police say 76-year-old John Weinzierl, of Rockingham, was pronounced dead at the scene

The cause of Weinzierl's death is pending the results of an autopsy. The crash remains under investigation.