Elkhart officers cleared in suspect's shooting death

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana prosecutor says no charges will be filed in the shooting death of a suspected bank robber by police.

Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker said Monday that 30-year-old Corey Booker's threat to use deadly force against an innocent bystander directly resulted in his own death.

Becker says Bailey was fleeing Elkhart Police Officers Daniel Mayer and Jared Davies on foot on Dec. 28 when he pointed a handgun at a motorist and opened the car's door. She says that's when the officers fired at Bailey, striking him multiple times. The Elkhart man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police arrested two other men in connection with the bank robbery.