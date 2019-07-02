Elko attempted murder convict sentenced to more prison time

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — An Elko man serving 12 to 31 years in prison for a pair of attempted murders in 2015 has been sentenced to up to an additional six years in prison for assault and battery of two others that occurred a month before the attempted killings.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports 52-year-old Sean Maurice Dean recently pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon in a plea deal that resulted in dropping multiple other battery and weapons counts.

Last week, Elko District Court Judge Nancy Porter sentenced him to between 28 months and six years in prison for the assault at an Elko residence in November 2015.

Court documents show Dean has six prior felony convictions in Sacramento, California, Washoe and Elko counties.

He lost his appeal to the Nevada Supreme Court in January on the attempted murder convictions.

___

Information from: Elko Daily Free Press, http://www.elkodaily.com