Employee at Louisiana prison arrested in contraband probe

JACKSON, La. (AP) — An employee at a Louisiana prison is in custody after allegedly conspiring to smuggle contraband into the facility.

The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections says an investigation found that an inmate at Dixon Correctional Institute paid 23-year-old Kelvin Smith, of Opelousas, to smuggle various banned items into the prison.

Officials say Smith admitted to taking money to smuggle in cigarette lighters and tobacco.

Smith faces one count of malfeasance in office. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

Smith had been employed at DCI since July 16. He was on probation and was fired Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.