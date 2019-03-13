Evers Cabinet pick who was charged with abuse to testify

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Lawmakers get a chance to question one of Gov. Tony Evers' Cabinet secretaries who was charged with felony child abuse in 2005 after jabbing her 5-year-old son's hand with a pen.

Dawn Crim was scheduled to appear before a Senate committee on Wednesday.

Evers has stood by Crim, who previously worked for him at the state education department.

But Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald has said Crim's appointment may "languish" without enough votes to support confirmation.

Crim is Evers' pick to lead the Department of Safety and Professional Services. That agency enforces building safety laws, regulates and issues licenses to a wide variety of professionals and businesses.

The case against Crim was dismissed, and the charges were never proven in court, under a deferred prosecution agreement after Crim successfully completed the terms of the arrangement.