Ex-CFO sentenced for embezzling $6.5 million from employer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man has been sentenced to five years in prison without parole for embezzling more than $6.5 million from his employer.

Thirty-four-year-old Douglas Lee Ferrell was sentenced Friday for wire fraud and money laundering. He also was ordered to pay $1.9 million in restitution, the remaining loss from his embezzlement from Scarbrough International, where he was chief financial officer.

Scarbrough is a privately owned, U.S. Customs Broker and international freight forwarder.

Ferrell admitted that he embezzled the money over about eight years by making unauthorized personal charges on the company's accounts and then using company funds to pay the charges. He used the money for his own expenses, including transferring money to the Cayman Islands to buy and furnish a beach house.