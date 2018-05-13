Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP
FILE- This Jan. 12, 2017, file photo shows the sign on a Chipotle restaurant in Pittsburgh. A former manager for a Fresno location of the fast food chain sued over wrongful termination and won a hefty settlement against the company. less
Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP
FILE- This Jan. 12, 2017, file photo shows the sign on a Chipotle restaurant in Pittsburgh. A former manager for a Fresno location of the fast food chain sued over wrongful termination and won a hefty ... more
15. Subway
Number of stores: 27,205
2014 average sales per unit (in thousands):
$475
Photo: Andrey Rudakov, Bloomberg
14. Domino's
Number of stores: 5,067
2014 average sales per unit (in thousands):
$809.2
Photo: SAM HODGSON, STR
13. Pizza Hut
Number of stores: 7,863
2014 average sales per unit (in thousands):
$843
Photo: Courtesy Photo / Pizza Hut
12. Dunkin' Donuts
Number of stores: 8,082
2014 average sales per unit (in thousands):
$911
Photo: Bob Berg, Getty Images
11. KFC
Number of stores: 4,370
2014 average sales per unit (in thousands):
$960
Photo: Zhang Peng, Getty Images
10. Starbucks
Number of stores: 12,107
2014 average sales per unit (in thousands):
$1,048
Photo: Natthawat Jamnapa, Getty Images
9. Sonic Drive-In
Number of stores: 3,517
2014 average sales per unit (in thousands):
$1,153
Photo: Steve Campbell, Houston Chronicle
8. Burger King
Number of stores: 7,142
2014 average sales per unit (in thousands):
$1,210
Photo: Justin Sullivan, Staff
7. Carl's Jr/Hardee's
Number of stores: 2,913
2014 average sales per unit (in thousands): $1,330
Photo: William Luther, San Antonio Express-News
6. Taco Bell
Number of stores: 5,921
2014 average sales per unit (in thousands):
$1,441
Photo: Bloomberg, Getty Images
5. Wendy's
Number of stores: 5,780
2014 average sales per unit (in thousands):
$1,594
Photo: Raymond Boyd, Getty Images
4. Chipotle
Number of stores: 1,755
2014 average sales per unit (in thousands):
$2.472
Photo: David Paul Morris, Bloomberg
2 (tie). Panera Bread
Number of stores: 1,880
2014 average sales per unit (in thousands):
$2,500
Photo: Brett Coomer/Special To The Chronicle
2 (tie). McDonald's
Number of stores: 14,350
2014 average sales per unit (in thousands):
$2,500
Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS, Getty Images
1. Chick-fil-A
Number of stores: 1,887
2014 average sales per unit (in thousands):
$3,064.2
Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS, Getty Images
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A California jury has awarded nearly $8 million dollars to the former manager of a Chipotle Mexican Grill for wrongful termination.
Jeanette Ortiz was accused in 2015 of stealing $626 in cash from a safe at the restaurant in Fresno. Her bosses claimed the theft was recorded on surveillance video, but when Ortiz asked to see the evidence she was told it had been destroyed.
Ortiz fired a wrongful termination suit. The Fresno Bee reports that last week jurors ordered Chipotle to pay her $7.97 million in damages.
The panel ruled Ortiz was a victim of a scheme to defame her for filing a worker's compensation claim for a job-related injury to her wrist.
A Chipotle spokeswoman on Sunday declined to comment on the jury's decision.
___
Information from: The Fresno Bee, http://www.fresnobee.com