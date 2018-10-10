Ex-DMV worker accused of providing forged licenses

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former worker at the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is accused of accepting bribes to issue forged commercial licenses that allowed drivers to avoid required testing.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Tuesday that 30-year-old Jamiel A. Hill was arrested last week. The former DMV customer service representative was indicted in September on charges including accepting a bribe as a public official and forging a public record. Court records say the forgery and bribery happened in 2017 and 2017.

Prince George Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Mark Barnard says it's unclear how people seeking forged licenses knew to go to Hill, considering the random nature of DMV customer service. He says that may prompt another investigation later.

Hill is set to appear in court this month. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

