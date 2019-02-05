Ex-FBI agent is out in Flint water investigation

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — The former head of the FBI in Detroit has been removed from the Flint water criminal investigation.

The attorney general's office says Andy Arena has been "relieved" of his assignment with special prosecutor Todd Flood's team.

Arena was part of the team assembled in 2016 by then-Attorney General Bill Schuette. He has had a distinguished career in law enforcement, especially with the FBI in New York and Detroit.

Arena says he respects the decision of Fadwa Hammoud, who is overseeing the investigation after the election of Dana Nessel, the new attorney general. Arena says, "I wish them the best."

The Flint water probe so far has resulted in seven misdemeanor plea deals. Arena defended the deals in a January interview with The Associated Press, saying cooperation is critical to get other targets.

Jeff Seipanko of the attorney general's office will be the new chief investigator.