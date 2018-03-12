Ex-Grand Island officer takes plea deal on assault charge

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A former Grand Island police officer is scheduled to be sentenced May 4 after making a plea deal with prosecutors on an assault charge.

Court records say 31-year-old Michael Lyon pleaded no contest Thursday in Hall County Court to attempted misdemeanor assault after prosecutors lowered the charge from misdemeanor assault.

Police have said Lyon assaulted the woman the night of Oct. 30 in a Grand Island residence. Police say the assault was not "a domestic offense."

Lyon has since left the department.