Ex-Kentucky sheriff found not guilty of helping drug ring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky sheriff accused of helping a conspiracy to sell more than a ton of marijuana has been acquitted of all charges.

News outlets report former Bullitt County Sheriff Dave Greenwell was found not guilty on all five counts Thursday evening by a U.S. District Court jury in Louisville. Greenwell was accused of aiding former special sheriff's deputy Chris Mattingly's drug trafficking operation by alerting him of the federal investigation.

Greenwell was charged with offenses including obstruction of justice. One of the sheriff's attorneys, Scott C. Cox, says Greenwell never intentionally hindered the probe against Mattingly.

Greenwell says it feels wonderful to have the truth out and he doesn't see politics in his future.

Mattingly was sentenced to three years in prison in exchange for testifying against Greenwell.