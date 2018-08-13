Ex-LA County deputy pleads guilty in FBI's drug sting case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute drugs after he was caught in an FBI sting operation offering to guard shipments of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.

Fifty-year-old Kenneth Collins of Chino entered a plea Monday. He could face 10 years to life in prison.

Prosecutors say Collins acknowledged that he and at least two other men conspired to accept cash payments as high as $250,000 while providing an armed escort to ship large amounts of drugs from California to Las Vegas.

Authorities say Collins justified the fees by telling the undercover FBI agent: "we're cops" and "all of our transports make it through."

U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna says Collins "trampled his oath by agreeing to sell his badge to assist drug traffickers."