Ex-Louisiana deputy gets 21 months in prison on drug charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A former Louisiana sheriff's deputy has been released from federal custody after he pleaded guilty to federal drug charges last year.

The Advocate of Baton Rouge reported that former Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputy Johnny Domingue of Hammond sentenced last week to 21 months in prison.

But Domingue was given credit for the 34 months he spent in jail awaiting the trial of former Drug Enforcement Agent Chad Scott, who ran the task force where Domingue was assigned.

The 29-year-old Domingue testified against Scott and has been released from federal custody.

He pleaded guilty in February 2018 to federal charges of possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute it and conspiracy by a government officer to steal property.

Domingue had also pleaded guilty to state drug charges.

