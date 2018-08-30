Ex-Maui police officer sentenced in theft, bribery scheme

HONOLULU (AP) — A former Maui police officer has been sentenced to two years in prison after federal prosecutors say he stole $1,800 from a man during a traffic stop and conspired with others to bribe the man.

Anthony Maldonado was sentenced in federal court Tuesday after pleading guilty in April to charges of deprivation of rights under color of law and conspiracy to commit witness tampering.

According to court documents, the 29-year-old officer took the money from the man in Lahaina in September 2015. The man later reported the theft to the police department.

Maldonado with three other men, including two Maui officers, hatched a plan to bribe the man to withdraw his complaint.

Maldonado was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution.