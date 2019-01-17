Ex-Omaha bar manager gets jail for unwanted touching

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A fired Omaha bar manager has been given 30 days in jail for harassing, grabbing and kissing female employees.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 57-year-old John Thompson was sentenced Thursday in Douglas County Court after pleading guilty to four counts of third-degree assault. He had been charged with six counts of third-degree sexual assault and six counts of disturbing the peace.

In addition to the jail time, Thompson received two years of probation and was ordered to write letters of apology to each of six women he's accused of harassing.

The women say Thompson touched their backs, buttocks and thighs and yelled insults and obscenities at them. One woman said he forcibly kissed her. The women received settlements of $10,000 to $40,000, but were required to sign nondisclosure agreements.

