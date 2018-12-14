Ex-U. of Michigan doctor gets 10 years in child porn case

DETROIT (AP) — A former University of Michigan doctor who lost his job and medical license after child pornography allegations surfaced has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Thursday's sentencing of 47-year-old Mark Hoeltzel (HOELT'-zel) of Ann Arbor comes three months after he pleaded guilty to online enticement of a minor . The U.S. attorney's office says in a release that Hoeltzel created a Facebook account for a fictitious boy to chat online with minor girls across the United States and persuade them to produce child pornography.

Hoeltzel was arrested in February after being treated for sex addiction. State regulators had suspended the pediatric rheumatology specialist's license in December 2017. Hoeltzel practiced at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, before going to the University of Michigan in 2013.