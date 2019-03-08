Ex-Washington University official sentenced for embezzling

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former executive at Washington University in St. Louis has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for embezzling roughly $400,000 from the school.

Barbara Skudrzyk of Rock Hill was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court. She pleaded guilty in December to three counts of mail fraud.

Skudrzyk previously worked as business director for the university's Division of Medical Education. An indictment said she used university money for personal work at her home, and bought Visa gift cards for jewelry and other personal items. She also arranged for the school to pay for overseas trips for herself and her family.

Prosecutors say Skudrzyk, also known as Barbara Najarro, stole the money in a variety of ways between May 2010 and July 2018.